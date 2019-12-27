Creative Classroom Contest: Boardman teacher tackling pollinator problems with student project

Each December, the WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign recognizes four teachers across the Valley and surprises them with $500. Teachers apply to win, then a panel picks the entries with the best ideas. Our second winner comes from Boardman Glenwood Junior High School in Boardman, Ohio.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Glenwood Junior High School Teacher Eric Diefenderfer plans to use his $500 Creative Classroom winnings to purchase supplies for his students’ pollinator project.

As part of the project, students have to research the problem of the declining population of pollinators and design a solution to address the problem.

“What we’re going to do…it’s a problem based learning assignment I came up with to deal with declining pollinator populations, and they are going to be designing houses or flower boxes, something that we can make to help the pollinator population,” Diefenderfer explained.

He said it’s a hands-on approach — students build their design with plywood using power tools in the school’s tech lab. They even plan to partner with Boardman Township Park to put their projects in the park to attract and support pollinators.

“When I came up with the idea, I talked to them, reached out to them, and they loved it,” he said. “So what they’d like is to work with the kids and then we might be taking our designs and putting them in the park around their flowerbeds and gardens.”

The Creative Classroom Contest is made possible through the WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign in partnership with Huntington Bank, Window World, Dunkin’, One Health Ohio and Columbiana Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram Truck.