Each year, the WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign recognizes teachers across the Valley and surprises them with $500. Teachers apply to win, then a panel picks the entries with the best ideas.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN’s second Creative Classroom winner is Cat’s Cafe at Struthers High School.

The Cat’s Cafe classes at Struthers teach students about running a cafe.

“They are earning credentials in customer service and the retail industry fundamentals. Every Thursday they prepare baked goods and then on Fridays we run the cafe,” said teacher Dyana Rohrer.

The $500 prize will go toward buying supplies for the cafe, like kitchen equipment and other items to make more products to help support the cafe.

Reporter Alexis Walters: “Are you guys excited for this as well?”

Rohrer: “That’s exciting. I’m so excited!”

Walters: “Were you expecting this at all?”

Rohrer: “No, not at all, not at all. I was totally shocked, totally shocked.”

Walters: “Awesome. Well, thank you so much and congratulations!”

Rohrer: “Thank you so much! We really appreciate it and we’ll put it to good use here for the cafe!”

