Each year, the WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign recognizes teachers across the Valley and surprises them with $500. Teachers apply to win, then a panel picks the entries with the best ideas.

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Our first winner of the year comes from Champion Middle School in Champion, Ohio.

Reporter Brandon VanSickel: “Mr. Murduck, congratulations! You’re our winner for our Trumbull County Creative Classroom, so $500 for your big project!”

VanSickel: “So again at Champion Middle School where we surprised Mr. David Murduck in front of the entire fifth-grade class — they all got really excited for you. So we’re surprising you with $500 for our Creative Classroom. You’re going to be, well, you’ve already started a garden here at the school, can you tell me a little bit about the garden so far?”

Mr. Murduck: “So a few years ago before our school was built, the students came up with some visions for what they’d like to do for an outdoor learning area and part of that was gardens — garden areas, fruit trees and things like that. So a little bit at a time we’ve been working to try and develop that area and develop the gardens, which eventually the fruits and vegetables will go to the community and maybe some food banks and so on. Not only do they learn about the whole process of growing the plants from the very beginning from elementary on, but they’ll also be using that food both at school and the families that need it, and hopefully through a family pantry and things like that. We’ll also have some gardens because we raise Monarch butterflies in our classroom, so some pollinator gardens. We’re working in a lot of different areas that help not only academically but with the community for food and things like that. The coronavirus has created a lot of bad things and a lot of issues, but it also has created some positive things because teachers are being forced to be more creative and a lot more family activities are starting to come back.”

VanSickel: “Well, we’re just glad we can help out with the whole project!”

Mr. Murduck: “Thank you!”

Principal Heather Campbell: “So, I want you to wish Mr. Murduck and say a special thank you to WKBN.”

Fifth-grade class: “Thank you!”

The Creative Classroom Contest is made possible through the WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign in partnership with Huntington Bank, Window World, Dunkin’, One Health Ohio and Columbiana Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram Truck.