Creative Classroom Contest 2020 winner: Salem counselor Karlyn Lundquist

Our second winner comes from Salem Southeast Elementary in Salem, Ohio

Each December, the WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign recognizes four teachers across the Valley and surprises them with $500. Teachers apply to win, then a panel picks the entries with the best ideas.

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Our second winner comes from Salem Southeast Elementary in Salem, Ohio. Karlyn Lundquist is the fifth and sixth grade school counselor.

A challenge for many teachers this year was learning how to adapt to “the new normal” and teaching students virtually, in the classroom or both.

At Southeast Elementary School, they put a strong focus on PBIS, or Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports, focusing on framing everything in a positive way.

For example, instead of saying, “No running in the hallway,” they would frame it, “Make sure we are walking safely in the hallway!”

To coincide with PBIS, Southeast Elementary created a school-wide behavior management system called “Southeast’s Plan for Peace!”

They use a points system that would track behavior with basic pen and paper. But, with COVID-19 and remote versus in-person learning, paper/pencil tracking was not something that would be possible to manage.

To help fix the problem, this year, the school invested in the app PBIS Rewards. The app tracks, analyzes and rewards students for following building expectations. Each day, with the click of a button, teachers are able to reward students, then students are able to redeem points for rewards from their teachers and from their school-wide “Quaker Store.”

The parents, students and teachers all love the app and it has become an integral part of their behavior management plan in the classroom.

