Creative Classroom Contest 2020 winner: Grove City teacher Ashley Henshaw

Each December, the WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign recognizes four teachers across the Valley and surprises them with $500. Teachers apply to win, then a panel picks the entries with the best ideas.

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Our final winner comes from Grove City High School in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

Meteorologist Alex George: “Congratulations! I’m Alex George from WKBN. I’m here to interrupt.”

Teacher Ashley Henshaw: “That’s OK.”

George: “To tell you that you are one of our 2020 winners. Congratulations!”

Henshaw: “Thank you so much. This is awesome!”

George: “So, could you tell us a little bit about your idea and what you want to do with this money?”

Henshaw: “Sure. We started about a year and a half ago with the ‘You Belong’ initiative. Not only within our school but in our community. It just raises awareness for individuals with disabilities. Provides opportunities for them to be fully included in school and outside of school in the community. We’ve done some awareness events in the community and our school. We have a school store that we sell merchandise and it just gives the students an opportunity to really become part of their community. So this money will be used for different events and activities, maybe different merchandise that we can promote our cause and our initiative.”

George: “What an awesome initiative. What kind of inspired that? It’s a great thing the school is doing.”

Henshaw: “I think that for so long, individuals with disabilities, they were in segregated classrooms. They were taught separate from their peers and we really, over the past decade, have been working to not only include them but to make them feel like they belong in their communities. I think that in Grove City, we’ve really fostered that concept and idea and we want everyone to just feel that they are part of Grove City High School and Grove City community as a whole.”

George: “That’s really cool. Well, congratulations again, we are so excited. It sounds like this is going to be a really great cause.”

The Creative Classroom Contest is made possible through the WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign in partnership with Huntington Bank, Window World, Dunkin’, One Health Ohio and Columbiana Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram Truck.