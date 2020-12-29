Creative Classroom Contest 2020 winner: Brookfield teacher April Antonelli

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Caring for Our Community campaign honors local teachers who instill creativity in their classroom with the Creative Classroom program.

Our first of four $500 Creative Classroom winners is a Spanish teacher from Brookfield, April Antonelli.

April Antonelli: “OK, take out your reading guides por favor, we are going to start going over some answers.”

Alex George: “Hello, happy Friday!”

April Antonelli: “Who is that?”

Alex George: “Hi, before I tell you why I’m interrupting your class, let me introduce myself. My name is Alex George and I’m from WKBN Channel 27. I am here in this Spanish class because I have some really exciting news! Your teacher is one of our 2020 Creative Classroom award winners. Let’s all give her a round of applause because this is so awesome! You guys probably didn’t know this, but she applied for this award and I was reading over her application and she has a really cool idea that’s actually going to help all of you guys learn. So, can you tell us what your idea is and what you are going to do with this award money?”

April Antonelli: “Well, I would like to purchase Oculus virtual reality equipment so that we can take virtual tours and do virtual scavenger hunts and treasure hunts in class. I think it would be a good way, since we aren’t able to go anywhere because of the pandemic, of experiencing the culture while we have to stay socially distant.”

Alex George: “How is this going to help your students now and long term?”

April Antonelli: “I always try to tell my students that this class is useful and it’s probably one of the most useful classes they will take. Spanish is everywhere. There are huge pockets of Hispanic communities in Youngstown and Warren, so the chances that they will be able to experience the culture and be able to use what they will learn in class are pretty great. So, I don’t know if that was a good answer. I’m sorry, I’m nervous. I was not expecting this!”

Alex George: “Well, that’s the point, this is a surprise. Well, congratulations, we wanted to bring you some good news.”

April Antonelli: “Thank you!”

Alex George: “You’re so welcome!”

