COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — Over the past week, we’ve been telling you about some amazing educators who have come up with unique ways to teach their students. We’ve been to each of the local counties in the First News coverage area, wrapping up at Beaver Local in Columbiana County.

WKBN’s most recent Caring for our Community Creative Classroom winner of $500 is Andrew McCarty, who plans to use the prize money to expand his science, technology, engineering, arts and math center.

“Last year, I started a STEAM initiative in my classroom. … So I’m really excited to have some more money that we can put towards some more robotics,” McCarty said. “And we have a really great robotics program in the high school. We get them involved and they come down to teach our third graders all about that. So I’m super excited. Thank you so much.”

McCarty says he plans to put the money toward more circuit boards and potentially some more robotics.

He said he was motivated to enter the education field by his teachers.

“Well, first of all, I had our superintendent, Mr. Lowe, in third grade actually, and he was one of my biggest inspirations. And then Mr. Kongo in eighth grade, he was one of my biggest inspirations for becoming a teacher,” McCarty said. “And we were actually just talking about Mrs. Lamantia, who unfortunately passed away right? She was one of my favorite teachers of all time, but we were just talking about her because she wrote a song about Perimeter and we’re learning about perimeter right now. So her as well. So those were my three inspirations.”