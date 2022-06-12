CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN’s Caring for Our Community campaign partnered with Farmers National Bank to bring the Kids Identi-kit program to the Canfield Green for their Safety Day on Saturday.

Volunteers from WKBN and Farmers created child ID cards and handed out information booklets to more than 75 kids.

“We believe that giving back and doing things like Kids Community Day just lets people know that we are still a true, local community bank, and we like to be out here and giving back,” said Ashley Dilisio, marketing coordinator for Farmers National Bank.

Pictures, fingerprints and more kept volunteers busy all afternoon.

Kids not only got Identi-kits but enjoyed a day of fun on the Canfield Green.