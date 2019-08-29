Caring for Our Community campaign provides Identi-kits for local children at Canfield Fair

The campaign will be back at the fair on Thursday in the Window World tent from noon to 4 p.m.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Our Caring for Our Community campaign will be doing Identi-kits at the Canfield Fair on Thursday.

27 First News partnered with Columbiana Chrysler Jeep Dodge on Wednesday. Volunteers handed out dozens of ID cards to help protect local children.

A Kids Identi-kit is a child identification card, including fingerprint, photo and an emergency information booklet.

I think the Identi-kits are something that gives parents some security and peace of mind. We’re all about participation in helping the community. We’re trying to get to do more of that,” said Dan Robinson, marketing manager at Columbiana Chrysler Jeep Dodge.

