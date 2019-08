Identi-kits will be available on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Canfield Fair

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign teamed up with Huntington Bank Sunday morning to provide free Kids Identi-kits at the Panerathon.

Volunteers from Huntington created more than 100 child ID cards to help protect local children.

