Boardman’s Kufleitner Dealership Holds Community Trunk or Treat

It's a way to give back to the community in a safe way during the ongoing pandemic

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a unique year for trick or treating in the middle of a pandemic, so John Kufleitner from the Kufleitner Automotive Group wanted to change that for the community. Teaming up with the Muransky Companies, they held a trunk or treat at the Kufleitner Boardman dealership on Friday, October 30.

“A little candy, a little fun…it’s just important to get back to the real side of life,” said John Kufleitner, owner of Boardman Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram. “We’re trying to make things a little more normal.”

Kids dressed up and enjoyed a Friday night of fun at the Boardman dealership. The entire event was focused on giving back to the community and offering a safe space for kids to enjoy Halloween.