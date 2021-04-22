Boardman High School junior wins WKBN Scholarship Contest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign congratulates the winners of the Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship contest.
Nearly 150 students from Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties wrote creative commercial spots for local nonprofit organizations. The winning script will actually be turned into a commercial that will air on WKBN-TV 27 and FOX Youngstown. The winning organization that will be featured this year is the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley.
The winner and five runners-up will each be featured in commercials airing on WKBN throughout April and May. The first place student received a $1,500 scholarship for use in their future educational endeavors.
$1,500 SCHOLARSHIP WINNER:
Kira Vasko, a junior at Boardman High School
Her entry featured: Down Syndrome Association of the Valley
2nd Place:
Kaitlyn Ursu, a senior at Bloomfield High School
Her entry featured: Warren-Trumbull County Public Library
3rd Place:
Alayna Cuevas, a senior at Boardman High School
Her entry featured: YWCA Mahoning Valley
4th Place (TIE):
Ava Kavulla, a senior at PHAA
Her entry featured: The Salvation Army of Mahoning Valley
Jordan Barrell, a senior at Niles McKinley
Her entry featured: American Cancer Society
6th Place:
Kendra Holloway, a senior at Victory Christian
Her entry featured: Help Network of Northeast Ohio
Congratulations to the winners of the WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship contest. The WKBN Caring campaign is proudly sponsored by our dedicated partners: Dunkin’, Window World, Southwoods Health, Farmers National Bank and the Kufleitner Automotive Group.