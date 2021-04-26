Being thankful for what you have earns local high school senior top honors

Ava Kavulla's own life plays a key role in writing her winning scholarship for the Salvation Army

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Food and clothes are two necessities that many of us take for granted. High School senior Ava Kavulla wanted to highlight the fact that there is a need in our community and the Salvation Army of Mahoning County is here to help.

She chose the Salvation Army because her focus was helping others, and she saw how they did that each and every day. Ava’s overall script idea is simple, and something we can all relate to – take a look at your own life and be thankful.

Her idea earned Ava fourth place in the 2021 WKBN Caring for Our Community Scholarship Contest. She will be highlighted in the commercial below that you can see throughout April and May on WKBN-TV 27.

Congratulations to Ava and all our 2021 Caring for Our Community scholarship winners from Dunkin’, Window World, Farmers National Bank, Southwoods Health, Kufleitner Automotive Group and WKBN 27 First News.

Read Ava’s script for The Salvation Army of Mahoning Valley below: