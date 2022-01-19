YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Win a $1,500 college scholarship! The 2022 Caring for Our Community campaign kicks off the year with the Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship Contest. It is named in honor of former WKBN anchor Tom Holden. The contest is open to junior and senior High School students in Mahoning, Columbiana, Trumbull and Mercer counties.

HOW CAN I ENTER?

Students must write a commercial script for a local nonprofit organization on the list provided (click here for a full list). They must follow all instructions on the form below to submit their entry. Students must submit a written script for a :30 commercial for their selected organization and will be scored based upon their creativity and original idea.



Completely fill out the entry form below and submit your script to be entered in the contest. All entries must be submitted by 11:59 PM on February 20, 2022.

WHAT CAN I WIN?

The top winner will receive a $1,500.00 college scholarship and your script will be made into a commercial that airs on WKBN 27. We will also award a $100 prize to the five runners up and each will be highlighted in a commercial throughout the month of April on WKBN 27.

The Caring for Our Community campaign is brought to you by Window World, Kufleitner Automotive Group, Dunkin’, Southwoods Health and Farmers National Bank. Click HERE for the complete contest rules.