2020 WKBN Caring Scholarship – 6th Place Winner – Harley Fussnecker

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign honors local juniors and seniors in our Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship competition. In 2020, more than 200 students sent in entries from across the Valley.

We would like to congratulate our sixth place winner – Harley Fussnecker, a junior at Struthers High School, who wrote her PSA about the Community Counseling Center of Mercer County.

PSA SCRIPT:

Camera Description and Dialogue

Begin with a black screen slowly fading to white with no music. The white screen then fades to show a little girl, about eight years old, playing on a school playground on a sunny afternoon. While the screen is transitioning, begin to fade in happy, upbeat music but the volume is distant.

Cut to different parts of the little girls day at school, showing how happy she is in a normal environment that has other happy kids her age.

Specific scenes of the little girls day include: a teacher reading to the class, her coloring with other children, sharing cookies with another little girl during snack time, and running around the playground during recess. During these scenes the music has become more prominent.

The upbeat music slowly fades out as the school scene changes one last time. In silence, the teacher directs the kids to their coats and bookbags to prepare to go home. You cannot actually hear the teacher, but you see as the camera focuses on her pointing to their belongings.

Sad, slow music begins to pick up in the background as the camera zooms in onto the little girl’s face. She watches the other children put their coats on in joy that it is time to go home. Her face has gone from cheerful to sad and in fear. She quickly smiles as the teacher looks at her.

The dark music is now prominent as the little girl walks home. She slowly walks on the sidewalk as she keeps her head down.

When she finally arrives at her house, she stares at her front door. She slowly makes her way into the house. The music fades back to the background and muffled yelling can be heard from another room.

The little girl’s father storms into the front room and begins to scream and point at her. Her mother then comes running in while she is yelling at the father.

The father becomes enraged and hits the mother. As he turns to hit the little girl, the screen suddenly changes to black.

Sad music begins to play as information runs across the screen.

“Many children often don’t feel like they can tell someone about abuse going on at home and the reasons why can vary. Things such as: fear, shame, self-blame, and to protect others are the most common reasons that leave abuse unknown. Most kids use school as a way to escape the violence at home, but they continue to put on a quick and fake smile so no one will notice their pain.”

“Community Counseling Center of Mercer County not only offers counseling for abuse and trauma, but a plethora of other services. Family, teen, and addiction counseling are just a few examples of how the Community Counseling Center of Mercer County can help our fellow hurting citizens.”