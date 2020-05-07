2020 WKBN Caring Scholarship – 1st Place Winner – Olivia Rhodehamel

South Range senior, Olivia Rhodehamel, wrote her winning PSA about the Help Network of Northeast Ohio

SOUTH RANGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign honors local juniors and seniors in our Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship competition. In 2020, more than 200 students sent in entries from across the Valley.

We would like to congratulate our first place winner – Olivia Rhodehamel, a senior at South Range High School, who wrote her PSA about the Help Network of Northeast Ohio. Olivia received a $1,500.00 college scholarship to continue her education at The Ohio State University.

PSA SCRIPT:

[The scene fades in. A teenager is standing alone and facing the camera in the middle of a crowded school hallway. It slowly zooms in on him as people walk past]

TEENAGER VOICEOVER: Sometimes we feel alone in a crowded room…

[Scene change to a child who is watching her parents fight, slowly zooming in]

CHILD VOICEOVER: …or we feel like we don’t have a voice…

[Scene changes to an adult who is sitting at his desk at work with papers stacked all around him with his head in his hands]

ADULT VOICEOVER: …or we feel overwhelmed by life.

[Scene changes to a black screen with text]

TEXT: Millions of Americans struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts, yet only about half of them will receive mental health services.

[Previous text slowly fades out and is replaced by the following text:]

TEXT: There is always hope.

[Scene fades in, showing the same teenager at his graduation ceremony, smiling and holding his diploma. Scene switches to the same child, laughing and holding her parent’s hands. Scene changes again to show the same adult happily sitting at a new desk with a plaque that says “manager”]

TEENAGER, LOOKING AT CAMERA AND SPEAKING: There…

CHILD [same directions]: Is…

ADULT [same directions]: Always…

ALL 3 TOGETHER, UNISON: Hope.

[Scene fades to black with text]

TEXT ON SCREEN: Your generous donations support suicide hotline and crisis services for people in need in our Valley.

Help Network of Northeast Ohio. There is always hope.