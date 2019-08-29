Teaching kids fishing at Canfield Fair Youth Day

There is a 125-gallon tank with fish from Berlin Lake

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday is Youth Day at the Canfield Fair. It’s a perfect day to help kids develop an appreciation for the outdoors.

Dan Wright, a fish management technician for the Division of Wildlife, said fishing and archery can not only help kids get outside but teaches them life-long lessons.

In the Hay and Grain Building, the division has turned the walls into an underwater Lake Erie experience. The area even shows life-sized fish. There is also a 125-gallon tank with fish from Berlin Lake.

There is also an instructor teaching children how to fish and practice archery.

