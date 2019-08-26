Safety first: All Canfield Fair rides, games must be inspected before opening day

Carnival games also go through an inspection, to ensure fairness for everyone involved

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – As excitement builds for this year’s Canfield Fair, which starts this Wednesday, ride inspectors are making sure everyone can safely have fun.

Like every year, safety is a concern, especially for the fair rides, which were inspected last week.

The inspectors are from the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Inspectors go through a checklist for each ride that is passed down to them from the state. If there is a problem or an incident, they file a report with the state of Ohio and the ride is immediately fixed or shut down until it’s fixed.

George Roman III from the Canfield Fair Board says the safety aspect of the fair treats everyone like family.

“Everything we have here is safe and secure. We talk about our children and grandchildren [who] come here. If we feel it’s safe for our children and grandchildren, they’re safe for the whole community,” he said.

The same goes for carnival games. They have a separate inspection to ensure fairness for everyone involved.

“They give no slack, they’ll shut the whole game down until the changes are made. It’s re-inspected and then they get the OK to continue,” Roman said.

Every ride and game that has been inspected so far has passed.