CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Heavy rain, wind and lightning caused issues and delays at the Canfield Fair Sunday night.

Pentatonix’s concert at the grandstand was about a half-hour delayed. It was supposed to start at 8 p.m. but the group took the stage around 8:30 p.m.

Around 9:30 p.m., when another round of rain and lightning came through, the group left the stage.

At 9:45 p.m., Pentatonix went back on stage, sang one more song, then ended the concert for safety reasons.