Family fruit stand long-standing tradition at Canfield Fair

"It's like the best family reunion ever," a member of the Guzzo family said

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The next week at the Canfield Fair will be all about food, fun and memories. But it’s also a chance to relive some long-standing traditions for families, farmers and vendors.

The Guzzos fruit stand has been part of the Canfield Fair for almost three-quarters of a century. It sells fresh fruit from local farms, fruit shakes and smoothies.

More coverage from the Canfield Fair

The family gathers from around the country just to keep the tradition at the fair.

“It’s like the best family reunion ever,” Ella Marie Guzzo-Welsh said. “We have people who come from California, we have a lady who comes from Florida — bless her heart, just for the Italian prune plums.”

The Guzzo stand is just one of the places where you can buy fresh, local produce at the fair.

Day 1: Wednesday events

Day 2: Thursday events

Day 3: Friday events

Day 4: Saturday events

Day 5: Sunday events

Day 6: Monday events