Fair board OKs beer sales at Canfield Fair events

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – People watching the Demolition Derby, concerts or other evening events in the grandstand at the Canfield Fair can now purchase beer.

The Canfield Fair Board of Directors announced Friday that beer sales will be allowed at all evening grandstand entertainment events this year.

The new rule begins Friday night with the Demolition Derby.

Board President Dave Dickey said they are falling in line with many other county fairs across the state that offer beer sales.

“In response to increasing requests from our customers — the fairgoers — the Board, after extensive research and investigation, approved this service. We’ve seen other fairs adopt similar measures with much success and we believe it will be a welcome addition for those attending grandstand entertainment,” Dickey said.

Beer sales will only be available to those with a ticket to an evening grandstand event. All beer must be consumed within the grandstand.

“Today’s concertgoers have come to expect beer sales at events and it’s up to us to keep up with the times and acknowledge how we can make their fair experience all that they could expect,” said George Roman, Canfield Fair board member and grandstand director.

Friday’s Demolition Derby is scheduled for 8 p.m.