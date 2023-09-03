CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — How can you visit the Canfield Fair without seeing some cows?

On Sunday, the fair held its annual “Dress A Cow” contest, where generations come out to participate in the fun.

“It’s hard to dress a cow, and to keep the costume on a cow,” said Lori Coler, “Dress A Cow” organizer.

But it’s part of what makes the annual Canfield Fair tradition so fun.

The “Dress A Cow” contest has been going on since the 1980s. Families dress up their beef and dairy cows in all kinds of fun costumes and parade them around the ring for judges.

Sports, movies and even other animals were popular themes this year.

“We have people coming in, just promoting the dairy industry, promoting the beef industry, and they come up with such great creative ideas,” Coler said.

Coler took over organizing in 1991.

Generations of families participate every year.

“It’s kind of neat to see those kids’ children now coming through and doing the class as well,” Coler said.

Julia Bock and her family were one of the beef category winners this year. Her family has been doing the contest for over 20 years.

“My grandma started it when we were really little, and there were about three of us. We just see this love there, and we got so excited to do it,” Bock said. “We just kept doing it through the generations, and now we’ve got a lot of kids to do it with us.”

When asked how they come up with their fun costumes, Bock said they like to do things like popular movies — but the inspiration behind this year’s nautical theme?

“The kids love pirates,” Bock said.