Canfield Fair pumps millions into local economy

Hotels, restaurants and other businesses benefit from the increased foot traffic

CANFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Thousands of people head to the Canfield Fair every year, and those crowds are a big boost to the local economy.

A 2016 study from Youngstown State University, published in the Journal of Tourism Insights, found that millions of dollars are pumped into the local economy during fair time.

According to the study, the fair accounted for $13,419,332 in new money generated in the local economy and total expenditures of $16,874,927. Out of this total, $9,578,936 was generated from out-of-town visitors, versus $7,295,991 from local attendees.

Hotels, restaurants and other businesses benefit from the increased foot traffic.

According to the Mahoning County Convention and Visitor Bureau, fair week encourages out-of-towners to come back to the Valley because of a favorite meal they had or other experience.