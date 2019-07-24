Canfield Fair promises big acts, salute to veterans

Window World is also bringing attention to something called 'Careers For Heroes'

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Big plans are underway for the Canfield Fair this year.

For the first time, wiener dog races will be part of the fun.

As for the big acts, Comedian Gabriel Inglesias, “Fluffy,” will perform on Labor Day.

Pentatonix will also perform September 1.

This year, Window World is also bringing attention to something called “Careers For Heroes.”

It’s a program that matches veterans to jobs they have within their company.

To bring attention to that program, a veteran will be jumping out of an airplane with a man named Mike Elliott.

“Mike Elliott is the same person who tandem jumped with President George Bush on his 83rd, 85th and 90th birthday. Now, he’s going to bring my dad down, and we’re real excited about that,” said Pat Moran, CEO of Window World.

Tickets for the grandstand acts are available on Ticketmaster.