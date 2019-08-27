Canfield Fair opens with free admission for veterans

Active military are admitted free every day of the fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Veterans from across the region are invited to opening day of the Canfield Fair free of charge.

Veterans will be admitted for free Thursday, Aug. 29 with a federal I.D. card or VA card. The free admission does not apply to guests.

Active military in uniform or with a valid military I.D. are admitted free every day of the fair.

This marks the first time veterans have been admitted free of charge.

The Fair encourages all fairgoers, including veterans, to attend ppening ceremonies on Thursday, August 29 at 10 a.m. to see a special parachute jump from the All Veterans Group and Fred Moran of Window World.

This year’s Opening Ceremonies will take place at the corner of Wetmore and Goshen Drives, the site of the Fair’s Capital Campaign Project.