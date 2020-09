There will be an online livestock auction later this week

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair may have been canceled this year due to COVID-19, but 4-H’s Junior Fair is still happening.

It kicked off Tuesday, with check-ins happening through 7 p.m.

The Junior Fair is closed to the public this year, but you can still support those in 4-H.

The online livestock auction will be open for bidding Thursday and Friday.

