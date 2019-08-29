Canfield Fair kicks off with ribbon-cutting, large crowd

Wednesday's attendance was up from last year but still shy of the record set in 1998

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stopped by the Canfield Fair for the official ribbon-cutting, marking the opening of events.

He joined Fair Board President David Dickey and other dignitaries to begin the 173rd run of the fair, with a theme of “Miles of Smiles.”

The mild weather is already pushing up turn-out at the fair.

In 2018, the first day saw 14,400 people go through the gates.

Wednesday, there were a little more than 21,300. That’s a bit shy of beating the record that was set in 1998 when 41,588 people attended opening day.