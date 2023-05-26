CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair is announcing a Memorial Day weekend online-only sale, allowing fairgoers to purchase discounted three and six scan admission tickets along with ride wristband vouchers.

The sale is running from 6 a.m. Saturday to 11 p.m. Monday.

“We thought we would offer the discounted tickets and ride passes early to help families more easily spread out their summer family fun money,” says Fair Board Director George Roman III.

This is the first time wristbands have been available for sale online, as well as being the earliest that discounted three and six scan tickets have been online.

Tickets will be available online at canfieldfair.com.

This year’s fair will be held from August 30 through September 4. This year also marks the Canfield Fair’s 177th year.