Canfield Fair: Free Daily Events

CANFIELD (WKBN)- The 173rd Canfield Fair is scheduled for Wednesday, August 28 through Monday, September 2.

Here is the schedule of all of the free daily events:

BABY COMFORT STATION – Next to Building #22 10:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.

– Next to Building #22 10:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M. ANTIQUE EQUIPMENT – Southeast Corner 9:00 A.M. – 4:30 P.M.

– Southeast Corner 9:00 A.M. – 4:30 P.M. SPINNING DEMO – Sheep Barn 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Sheep Barn 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. WESTERN RESERVE WOOD CARVERS – Fine Arts Building #2 10:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.

Fine Arts Building #2 10:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. TRUMBULL AREA ARTISTS – Fine Arts Gazebo 11:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.

Fine Arts Gazebo 11:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. HOLBORN HERB GARDENS – Western Reserve Village-All Day

Western Reserve Village-All Day INTERNATIONAL EVENTS – International Stage. Schedule Posted at Bldg.

– International Stage. Schedule Posted at Bldg. OUTDOOR ARTS EVENTS – Fine Arts Gazebo. Schedule Posted at Bldg.

– Fine Arts Gazebo. Schedule Posted at Bldg. FARM ANIMALS – Old MacDonalds Barn-All Day

– Old MacDonalds Barn-All Day MILKING PARLOR – South Cattle Complex. 5:00 A.M. & 5:00 P.M.

– South Cattle Complex. 5:00 A.M. & 5:00 P.M. SCHOOL DISTRICT BOOTH DISPLAYS – Educational Hall #1. All Day

– Educational Hall #1. All Day Milk-A-Cow – Near Milking Parlor. Schedule Posted at Bldg.

– Near Milking Parlor. Schedule Posted at Bldg. INSPIRE KIDS TO DO: JOIN 4 -H – Building #25. All Day

-H – Building #25. All Day KIDS ACTIVITIES WITH OSU EDUCATION – Building #25. 11A.M., 1 P.M., 3 P.M.,

– Building #25. 11A.M., 1 P.M., 3 P.M., GARDENING & NATURE INFORMATION – Building #25. All Day

– Building #25. All Day AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD MOBILE – At Education Building 12:30 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. (Fri, Sat, Sun). 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. (Monday)

– At Education Building 12:30 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. (Fri, Sat, Sun). 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. (Monday) CANFIELD FAIR CHALET SOUVENIR SHOP– located next to Adminstration Building #20. All Day

For more information visit the Canfield Fair website.