Canfield Fair: Free Daily Events

CANFIELD (WKBN)- The 173rd Canfield Fair is scheduled for Wednesday, August 28 through Monday, September 2.
Here is the schedule of all of the free daily events:
- BABY COMFORT STATION – Next to Building #22 10:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M.
- ANTIQUE EQUIPMENT – Southeast Corner 9:00 A.M. – 4:30 P.M.
- SPINNING DEMO – Sheep Barn 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.
- WESTERN RESERVE WOOD CARVERS – Fine Arts Building #2 10:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.
- TRUMBULL AREA ARTISTS – Fine Arts Gazebo 11:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M.
- HOLBORN HERB GARDENS – Western Reserve Village-All Day
- INTERNATIONAL EVENTS – International Stage. Schedule Posted at Bldg.
- OUTDOOR ARTS EVENTS – Fine Arts Gazebo. Schedule Posted at Bldg.
- FARM ANIMALS – Old MacDonalds Barn-All Day
- MILKING PARLOR – South Cattle Complex. 5:00 A.M. & 5:00 P.M.
- SCHOOL DISTRICT BOOTH DISPLAYS – Educational Hall #1. All Day
- Milk-A-Cow – Near Milking Parlor. Schedule Posted at Bldg.
- INSPIRE KIDS TO DO: JOIN 4-H – Building #25. All Day
- KIDS ACTIVITIES WITH OSU EDUCATION – Building #25. 11A.M., 1 P.M., 3 P.M.,
- GARDENING & NATURE INFORMATION – Building #25. All Day
- AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD MOBILE – At Education Building 12:30 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. (Fri, Sat, Sun). 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. (Monday)
- CANFIELD FAIR CHALET SOUVENIR SHOP– located next to Adminstration Building #20. All Day
