Canfield Fair Foundation seeking support for $4.5-million exposition facility

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair Foundation and the Board of Directors are launching a $4.5 million project that will house future activities related to the junior fair.

It’s a five-year capital campaign to raise funds for the construction of a new, year-round, multi-purpose exposition facility on the fairgrounds, as well as additional livestock buildings and barns to be built on the grounds.

The fair is seeking support from the community to help bring this project to life.

If you’d like to donate to the capital campaign, contact info@canfieldfair.com.