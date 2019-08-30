Canfield Fair Board watching the weather forecast this weekend

Sunday and Monday nights are the biggest nights for entertainment, but there's also a chance of rain

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday and Monday nights are the biggest nights for entertainment at the fair’s Grandstand.

This year, the a capella group Pentatonix is due to take the stage Sunday night.

There’s currently a 60% chance of storms that night, though.

The fair board is watching the situation closely.

“We have some options that are available to us. We don’t scrap everything at the first opportunity. We will play with it and make sure it works for everyone,” said George Roman, III, of the Fair Board.

The board said it’s important to make sure that the artists and crowds stay safe during the performances.