Canfield Fair Board announces main act

The Canfield Fair Board announced that the main act for the 173rd Canfield Fair is comedian Gabriel Iglesias, commonly known as “Fluffy.”

Iglesias will perform Monday, September 2.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. at fluffyguy.com and ticketmaster.com. Tickets prices range from $26.50 to $46.50. Use the password “rooster” when logging into Ticketmaster.

Iglesias is one of a handful of comedians to sell out the Staples Center, Madison Square Garden and the Sydney Opera House.

In addition to being one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians, Iglesias is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 380,000,000 views and has over 14 million fans across social media. He was recently featured in The Hollywood Reporter’s Top 40 Comedy Players of 2018 issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels.

It is rare that the board chooses a non-musical act for the main stage on Monday night.

The fair board already announced that Pentatonix, an American acapella group from Texas will be the grandstand show Sunday night.

Pentatonix will perform at 8 p.m. September 1. Tickets went on sale in February at Ticketmaster.

Tickets prices range from $36.50 to $86.50.

Also new this year, the fair board announced that there will be wiener dog races.