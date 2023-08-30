CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- It’s finally that time, the Canfield Fair is back on Wednesday.

It’s Ohio’s largest county fair and for 177 years it’s been put on by the Mahoning County Agricultural Society.

It’s the calm before the storm right now. In just a few short hours the campgrounds are going to be packed with kids, families, and adults.

The Canfield Fairgrounds cover 350 acres with a wide variety of exhibits, rides, livestock, crafts, and of course delicious fair food!

Gates will open to everyone at 8 a.m. and go until 11 p.m. The fair goes through September 4. The prices of tickets vary by age and day.

Parking is free at the fairgrounds and shuttle services are available for senior citizens between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.