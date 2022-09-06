CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The six-day Canfield Fair attendance numbers are in and they are significantly down from 2021.

According to a press release, the total attendance numbers for the Canfield Fair were 245,140. This is significantly down from 2021’s numbers of 285,126.

George Roman, the Canfield Fair Board Director, blames the weather for the lower attendance.

“Weather played a factor in the attendance dip from last year, but it was great to [have] 8000 fans in the stands on Sunday night for the Sam Hunt concert, even after all the rain, it turned into a beautiful evening,” said Roman.

The Canfield Fair, though, is still the largest county fair in Ohio in its 176th year.

While severe weather could have been a factor in the lower numbers, the shots fired incident Saturday also could have caused lower numbers at the fair.