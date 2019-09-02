Canfield Fair attempts to set record for largest goat parade

John James from the small and exotic animal committee said this event can help end the week on a good note

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – People with goats filled the streets at the Canfield Fair as they attempted to set a world record on Monday.

The fair is known to breaking records. It’s the largest county fair in Ohio.

Now, fair officials attempted the largest goat parade for the Guinness Book of World Records. This was not a world record so the officials were given rules by Guinness to set the record.

Guinness told officials all of the goats had to be older than one year to participate.

John James from the small and exotic animal committee said this event can help end the week on a good note.

“The Canfield Fair is such a unique place anyways. It’s so important for our kids. They develop a lot of camaraderie during the week, so this is a chance for them, at the end of the week, to really cement those friendships on a happy note.”

It won’t be announced if the record was set until they hear from Guinness World Records.

First News weekend anchor Connor Kick led a goat named Shazam in the parade.