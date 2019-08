Canfield Fair 2019: Day 6 schedule

Here is the Canfield Fair schedule for Monday, September 2

CANFIELD (WKBN)- Here is the Canfield Fair schedule for Monday, September 2:

GRANDSTAND ATTRACTION

GABRIEL IGLESIAS –BEYOND THE FLUFFY WORLD TOUR 2019. 8:00 P.M.

ATTEMPT GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORD-Largest Goat Parade Coliseum #8. 9:00 A.M.

4-H SADDLE HORSE FUN SHOW – North Ring. 8:00 A.M.

ROOSTER CROWING CONTEST – South Ring. 9:30 – 10:00 A.M.

FREE SEMINAR on “How to read a race program and wagering” Trackside 11:30 A.M.

HARNESS RACING – PARI-MUTUEL BETTING – GRANDSTAND. 12:00 P.M.

MULE RACING – GRANDSTAND. 12:30 P.M.

JUDGING SCHEDULE

JR. FAIR POCKET PETS SHOWMANSHIP – Coliseum #8. 9:00 A.M.

JR. FAIR INVITATIONAL DAIRY JUDGING – South Cattle Complex. 9:30 A.M.

JR. FAIR GOAT COSTUME CLASS – Coliseum #8. 10:00 A.M.

JR. FAIR LLAMA COSTUME CLASS – Coliseum #8. 10:30 A.M.

JR. FAIR RABBIT COSTUME CLASS – Coliseum #8. 11:00 A.M.

SADDLE HORSE COSTUME CLASS – Coliseum #8. 11:00 A.M.

JR. FAIR PEE WEE SHOWMANSHIP – Coliseum #8. 11:00 A.M.

*Following Wee Ones Showmanship

ADULT DAIRY SHOWMANSHIP – South Cattle Complex. 12:00 P.M.

SHEEP SHEARING DEMONSTRATION – Sheep Barn. 12:30 – 5:00 P.M.

JR. FAIR MARKET LIVESTOCK SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN -Coliseum #8. 2:00 P.M.

DOG DEMONSTRATIONS – Coliseum #8. 5:00 P.M

All starting and completion times are subject to weather and crowd conditions. For more information visit the Canfield Fair website.