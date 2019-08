Canfield Fair 2019: Day 5 schedule

Here is the Canfield Fair schedule for Sunday, September 1

CANFIELD (WKBN)- Here is the Canfield Fair schedule for Sunday, September 1:

GRANDSTAND ATTRACTION

PentatonIx – THE WORLD TOUR. 8:00 P.M.

SPECIAL GUEST – RACHEL PLATTEN

ROOSTER RUN. 8:00 A.M.

CATHOLIC WORSHIP SERVICE – Concourse Stage. 8:00 A.M.

PRAISE & WORSHIP SERVICE – Grandstand Presented by TBD. 11:00 A.M.

JR. SADDLEHORSE DRILL TEAM – North Ring.12:00 P.M.

DRAFT HORSE: EXHIBITORS SHOW – East Ring.1:00 P.M.

DRESS-A-COW CONTEST – South Cattle Complex. 1:00 P.M.

JUNIOR FAIR AUCTION

4-H DAIRY CHEESE AUCTION – South Cattle Complex. 1:45 P.M.

JUDGING SCHEDULE

JR. FAIR GOAT SHOW – Pygmy/Kinder/Specialty – Coliseum #8. 10:00 A.M.

JR. FAIR POCKET PET BREED – Coliseum #8. 10:00 A.M.

PONIES: LEADLINE, COSTUME – South Ring. 10:00 A.M.

*FOLLOWED BY HITCH CLASSES

SHEEP SHEARING DEMONSTRATION – Sheep Barn. 12:30-5:00 P.M.

SADDLE HORSE CHAMPIONSHIPS – North Ring.12:30 P.M.

DOG DEMONSTRATION – Coliseum #8.1:00 P.M.

JR. FAIR POULTRY SHOWMANSHIP – Coliseum #8. 2:00 P.M.

JR. FAIR GOAT SHOW – Nigerian Dwarfs/Dairy – Coliseum #8. 2:00 P.M.

JR. WEE ONES SHOWMANSHIP – South Cattle Complex. 3:30 P.M.

DOG SHOWMANSHIP – Coliseum #8. 5:00 P.M.

All starting and completion times are subject to weather and crowd conditions. For more information visit the Canfield Fair website.