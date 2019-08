Canfield Fair 2019: Day 4 schedule

Here is the Canfield Fair schedule for Saturday, August 31

CANFIELD (WKBN)- Here is the Canfield Fair schedule for Saturday, August 31:

GRANDSTAND ATTRACTION

CANFIELD FAIR CHAMPIONSHIP TRUCK & TRACTOR PULL. 7:00 P.M

DRAFT PONY PIG IRON DERBY – GRANDSTAND. 8:00-11:00 A.M.

HARNESS RACING, PARI- MUTUEL BETTING – GRANDSTAND. Post Time 11:00 A.M.

WEINER DOG DERBY RACING – GRANDSTAND. TBD

JUDGING SCHEDULE

JR. FAIR RABBITS – Coliseum #8. 8:00 A.M.

JR. SADDLE HORSE DRILL TEAM – North Ring. 9:00 A.M.

CATTLE: JERSEY, GUERNSEY – South Cattle Complex. 9:00 A.M.

REGISTERED MINI HORSE UNDER 34″ – South Ring. 9:00 A.M.

REGISTERED MINI HORSES OVER 34″ – South Ring. Following

JR. FAIR POULTRY COSTUME CLASS – Coliseum #8. 9:30 A.M.

DRAFT HORSE: HITCH – East Ring. 10:00 A.M.

FASHION REVUE – Main Concourse Stage. 11:00 A.M.

JR. FAIR LLAMA EXHIBITION – Coliseum #8. 12:00 P.M.

SHEEP SHEARING DEMONSTRATION – Sheep Barn. 12:30 – 5:00 P.M.

SUPREME CHAMPION DAIRY – South Cattle Complex. 3:00 P.M.

JR. FAIR BEEF BREEDING PROJECTS – South Cattle Complex. 4:00 P.M.

JR. FAIR POCKET PET DECORATED CAGE – Barn #10. 5:00 P.M.

PONY HITCHES – South Ring. 6:00 P.M.

CATTLE: BEEF SHORTHORN – South Cattle Complex. 6:00 P.M.

DOG AGILITY DEMONSTRATION – North Ring. 7:30 P.M.

All starting and completion times are subject to weather and crowd conditions. For more information visit the Canfield Fair website.