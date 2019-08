Canfield Fair 2019: Day 3 schedule

Here is the Canfield Fair schedule for Friday, August 30

CANFIELD (WKBN)- Here is the Canfield Fair schedule for Friday, August 30:

GRANDSTAND ATTRACTION

WORLD’S LARGEST DEMOLITION DERBY-8:00 P.M.

HARNESS RACING, PARI- MUTUEL BETTING-Post Time 11:00 A.M.

CANFIELD FAIR “WONDERFUL WAFFLES” CONTEST–1:15 P.M.

Arts & Crafts One Day Special -Hay & Grain Bldg #26

BIKE NITE-Starts at 3:

JUNIOR FAIR AUCTION

MARKET POULTRY SALE -Coliseum #8. 5:30 P.M.

MARKET BEEF FOLLOWED BY MARKET FEEDERS – Coliseum #8. 7:00 P.M.

JUDGING SCHEDULE

JR. FAIR MARKET BEEF SHOWMANSHIP – Coliseum #8. 8:00 A.M.

4-H SADDLE HORSE- North Ring. 8:30 A.M.

DRAFT HORSE: HALTER – East Ring. 8:30 A.M.

SHEEP – Sheep Barn. 9:00 A.M.

CATTLE: HOLSTEIN – South Cattle Complex. 9:00 A.M.

PONIES REGISTERED WELSH/HACKNEY/SHETLAND -South Ring. 9:00 A.M.

JR. FAIR FEEDER CALF SHOWMANSHIP – Coliseum #8. 11:00 A.M.

PONIES: GRADE (46″ & UNDER) – South Ring. 1:00 P.M.

JR. SADDLE HORSE DRILL TEAM – North Ring. 4:00 P.M.

DOG AGILITY DEMONSTRATIONS – North Ring. 5:00 P.M.

CATTLE: LIMOUSIN – South Cattle Complex. 5:00 P.M.

CATTLE: MAINE ANJOU – South Cattle Complex. 5:15 P.M.

CATTLE: ABERDEEN ANGUS – South Cattle Complex. 5:30 P.M.

PONY HITCHES – South Ring. 6:00 P.M.

CATTLE: SIMMENTAL- South Cattle Complex. 6:30 P.M.

SHEEP CANFIELD LEAD LINE – Sheep Barn. 7:00 P.M.

CATTLE: HEREFORD – South Cattle Complex. 7:30 P.M.

All starting and completion times are subject to weather and crowd conditions. For more information visit the Canfield Fair website.