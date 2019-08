Canfield Fair 2019: Day 2 schedule

Here is the Canfield Fair schedule for Thursday August 29

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Here is the Canfield Fair schedule for Thursday, August 29:

YOUTH DAY- Presented by Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley:

VISIT AKRON CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL MAHONING VALLEY ACTIVITY TENT: Activity tent located in the main concourse by the Grandstand.

OPENING/RIBBON CUTTING OF 173RD CANFIELD FAIR -10:00 A.M.

HIGH SCHOOL BRAND DHOW – GRANDSTAND –NO ADMISSION FEE

APPROXIMATE STARTING TIME LINE UP TO BE ANNOUNCED-11:00 A.M.

JUNIOR FAIR YOUTH DAY PROGRAM – CONCOURSE STAGE. 2:00 P.M. Coronation 4-H King and Queen and Mahoning County Junior Fair Outstanding Youth

JUNIOR FAIR AUCTION

GOAT MILK FUDGE – Coliseum #8. 5:30 P.M.

JR. FAIR RABBIT MEAT PENS – Coliseum #8. Following

JR. FAIR MARKET GOATS – Coliseum #8. Following

JR. FAIR MARKET LAMB – Coliseum #8. 7:00 P.M.

JR. FAIR MARKET SWINE – Coliseum #8. Following

JUDGING SCHEDULE

JR. FAIR MARKET SWINE JUDGING – Coliseum #8. 8:00 A.M.

CATTLE: JR. FAIR DAIRY SHOWMANSHIP – South Dairy Complex. 8:30 A.M.

4-H SADDLE HORSE – North Ring Complex. 8:30 A.M

PONIES: DRAFT – South Ring. 9:00 A.M.

JR. FAIR MARKET LAMB – Coliseum #8. 11:00 A.M.

PONIES: GRADE (46”-58”) – South Ring. 1:00 P.M.

CATTLE: Brown Swiss/Ayrshire/Milking Shorthorn –South Cattle Complex 4:00 P.M.

HORSE: DRAFT YOUTH CLASSES – East Ring. 5:00 P.M.

PYGMY GOATS – Sheep Barn. 5:30 P.M.

PONY HITCHES – South Ring. 6:00 P.M.

All starting and completion times are subject to weather and crowd conditions. For more information visit the Canfield Fair website.