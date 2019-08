Canfield Fair 2019: Day 1 schedule

Here is the Canfield Fair schedule for Wednesday, August 28

CANFIELD (WKBN)- Here is the Canfield Fair schedule for Wednesday, August 28:

Presented by Continuing Healthcare Solutions

SENIOR LOUNGE & COOLING STATION: Wednesday through Friday, courtesy of Continuing Healthcare Solutions

CHEERLEADING DEMONSTRATIONS AT THE GRANDSTAND – NO ADMISSION FEE. Approximate starting time line up to be announced 6:00 P.M.

OPEN DRAFT HORSE PIG IRON DERBY – GRANDSTAND 6:00 P.M.

JUDGING & SPECIAL EVENTS

POULTRY – Poultry Bard #35 9:00 A.M.

JR. FAIR RABBIT MEAT PEN – Barn #10. 9:00 A.M.

JR. FAIR COMMERCIAL BOER GOAT SHOW -Coliseum #8 (Market goats to follow) 10:00 A.M.

HAY AND GRAIN – Hay & Grain #26. 10:00 A.M.

HONEY & BEESWAX – Hay & Grain #26. 10:00 A.M.

FRUIT – Fruit #26. 10:30 A.M.

JR. FAIR POULTRY MEAT PEN (Market Broiler/Turkeys) – Coliseum #8 12:00 P.M.

JR. FAIR CARCASS LAMB ON HOOF – Coliseum #8. 1:00 P.M.

PONIES: HAFLINGER – South Ring. 3:00 P.M.

JR. FAIR POULTRY BREED JUDGING – Coliseum #8 3:00 P.M.

JR. FAIR MARKET SWINE SHOWMANSHIP – Coliseum #8. 5:30 P.M.

PONY HITCHES – South Ring. 6:00 P.M.

BRING HOME THE BACON – Building #25. 6:30 P.M.

JR. FAIR POCKET PET COSTUME CLASS – Barn #10. 7:00 P.M.

JR. FAIR SADDLE HORSE OPENING CEREMONIES – North Saddle Horse Ring 7:00 P.M.

All starting and completion times are subject to weather and crowd conditions. For more information visit the Canfield Fair website.