CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – We’re going into day three of the 177th Canfield Fair and lots of exciting events start Friday.

Friday also kicks off all the big weekend events:

Of course, more junior fair judging starts at 8 a.m. Animals include horses and calves.

The “A” is for Apple Arts and Crafts Special starts at 1:15 p.m. at the Fruit Building.

Bike Nite is also this afternoon at 3 p.m. at the concourse.

Dog agility demonstrations begin at 5 this evening at the Junior Fair Saddle Horse Ring.

The World’s Largest Demolition Derby starts at 8 p.m. in the grandstand.

Going into the weekend, Saturday will bring a whole new schedule:

The Draft Pony Iron Derby will go from 8 to 11 a.m. at the grandstand. Harness racing will follow.

Wiener dog derby racing will happen around 11 a.m. at the grandstand.

Saturday’s main attraction is the Canfield Fair Championship Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.

Sunday will lead into Labor Day with newer events:

Then on Sunday, the Rooster Run 5k starts at 8 a.m.

There will be an amateur fiddler’s contest at 12:30 p.m. at the East Horse Area.

The Junior Fair Cooking Challenge starts at 1:30 p.m. at the Junior Fair Event Center Stage.

And finally, Koe Wetzel will wrap up the day with a concert at the grandstand that starts at 7:30 p.m.

The fair will continue through Monday, when headline act Boyz II Men will have their concert.