CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – We’re going into day three of the 177th Canfield Fair and lots of exciting events start Friday.
Friday also kicks off all the big weekend events:
- Of course, more junior fair judging starts at 8 a.m. Animals include horses and calves.
- The “A” is for Apple Arts and Crafts Special starts at 1:15 p.m. at the Fruit Building.
- Bike Nite is also this afternoon at 3 p.m. at the concourse.
- Dog agility demonstrations begin at 5 this evening at the Junior Fair Saddle Horse Ring.
- The World’s Largest Demolition Derby starts at 8 p.m. in the grandstand.
Going into the weekend, Saturday will bring a whole new schedule:
- The Draft Pony Iron Derby will go from 8 to 11 a.m. at the grandstand. Harness racing will follow.
- Wiener dog derby racing will happen around 11 a.m. at the grandstand.
- Saturday’s main attraction is the Canfield Fair Championship Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.
Sunday will lead into Labor Day with newer events:
- Then on Sunday, the Rooster Run 5k starts at 8 a.m.
- There will be an amateur fiddler’s contest at 12:30 p.m. at the East Horse Area.
- The Junior Fair Cooking Challenge starts at 1:30 p.m. at the Junior Fair Event Center Stage.
- And finally, Koe Wetzel will wrap up the day with a concert at the grandstand that starts at 7:30 p.m.
The fair will continue through Monday, when headline act Boyz II Men will have their concert.