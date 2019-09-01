Attendance up Saturday for Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Attendance was up Saturday at the Canfield Fair this week, with favorable weather through the beginning of the weekend.

Saturday, 80,397 people walked through the gates.

That compares to 72,353 last year during Saturday’s festivities.

Attendance was also up from last year on Wednesday, although it was slightly down Thursday and Friday.

Saturday’s attendance is also shy of the record set in 1989, when 123,451 walked through the gates.

The Canfield Fair will continue through Labor Day. For a list of events on Sunday, click here.

Monday’s schedule can be found here.