Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown receives hand washing station through CARES funding

The Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown helps more than 1,000 local children each year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown received a brand new, quad sink for their Oak Hill Clubhouse.

The Mahoning County Board of Commissioners teamed up with Personal Protected, to provide the club a socially-distanced, self-contained, hand washing station.

Pre-pandemic, Personal Protected focused on the amusement industry, building concession trailers. They have since shifted their business to “pursue and create A Healthy Humanity™” during the COVID-19 outbreak.







Courtesy: Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown

The quad sink that the BGCY was provided was the same that all the schools in the Mahoning County school system were provided with funds from the CARES Act.

There was enough money left over from the CARES funding that it was decided that the BGCY would be the final recipient for the quad sink.

“We’re so grateful to the Mahoning County Commissioners and the team at Personal Protected for making this dream a reality. This simple act of kindness is going to go a long way in keeping our kids safe as we continue to navigate the COVID health crisis and do whatever it takes to build great futures,” said BCGY CEO Jim Bird.

Watch the video below to see a video of the hand-washing station being delivered.

The Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown helps more than 1,000 local children each year.