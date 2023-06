WKBN 27 and Fox Youngstown salute the 2023 high school graduates who have achieved Academic Excellence.

Congratulations to the students of Western Reserve High School in Berlin Center, Ohio: Noel Reigle, Riley Hostetler, Brianna Norman, Aidyn Davis, Maggie Byers, Hannah Heath, Josie Baird, Emily Martin and Brooke Schantz.

