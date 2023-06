WKBN 27 and Fox Youngstown salute the 2023 high school graduates who have achieved Academic Excellence.

Congratulations to the students of Jackson-Milton High School in North Jackson, Ohio: Aiden Pugh, Alyssa Thalacker, Angela Jones, Camelia Blackmon, Caleb Miller, Kylee Fetkovich, Mia Greco, Paige Grope, and Payton Hersman.

Looking for a different school? Click to view all valedictorians