WKBN 27 and Fox Youngstown salute the 2023 high school graduates who have achieved Academic Excellence.

Congratulations to the students of Hubbard High School in Hubbard, Ohio: Alex Yoder, Angelina Russ, Anna Frangos, Brayden Murray, Brayden Porter, Cailey Connelly, Carson Porter, Elyse Snyder, Emily Snyder, Jacob Reed, Kaitlyn Vail, Kalyn Nuel, Keegan Balla, Lexie Napolitan, Mary Frangos, McKenna Wright, Nikolas Hendrix, Rachel Lucarielli, and Sophie Murphy.

