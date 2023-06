WKBN 27 and Fox Youngstown salute the 2023 high school graduates who have achieved Academic Excellence.

Congratulations to the students of Girard High School in Girard, Ohio: Annelise Abruzzi, Charles Kaufman, Glenn Musser, Madison Malito, Olivia Wasko, and Sophia Anness.

