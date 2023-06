WKBN 27 and Fox Youngstown salute the 2023 high school graduates who have achieved Academic Excellence.

Congratulations to the students of Columbiana High School in Columbiana, Ohio: Anna Joy, Averi Mazei, Delaney Finsley, Joseph Guido, John Rhodes, and Mia Strohecker.

