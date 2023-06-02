WKBN 27 and Fox Youngstown salute the 2023 high school graduates who have achieved Academic Excellence.

Congratulations to the students of Boardman High School in Boardman, Ohio: Aliza Kahn, Austin Ward, Caleb Austin, Chloe Khoury, Chloe Neider, Daniel Csernik, Ethan Blevins, Genevieve Quinlan, Jacob Wolf, Jasmine Le, John Cagnina, Jonah Bukovac, Kate Pendleton, Lillian Snyder, Mackenzie Wigley, Morganne Evans, Olivia Pickens, Olivia Wasko, Soloman Glavach, William Bierlair, and Zoey Fick-Mills.

Looking for a different school? Click to view all valedictorians.